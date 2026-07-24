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15 years later, is the FDA's produce safety overhaul working?

NPR | By Jeff Guo
Published July 24, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

Fifteen years ago, the FDA overhauled its safety rules for fruits and vegetables, hoping to prevent outbreaks of foodborne illness. How's that system working today?

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Jeff Guo
Jeff Guo (he/him) is a co-host and reporter for Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the complicated forces that move our economy. He joined the team in 2022.

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