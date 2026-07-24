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Expert shares how Trump's new round of tariffs could affect Americans

NPR | By A Martínez
Published July 24, 2026 at 2:43 AM MDT

NPR's A Martinez speaks to Alan Wolff, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, about President Trump's new round of tariffs.

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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