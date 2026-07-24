Expert shares how Trump's new round of tariffs could affect Americans
NPR's A Martinez speaks to Alan Wolff, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, about President Trump's new round of tariffs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks to Alan Wolff, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, about President Trump's new round of tariffs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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