How the Houthis blockade of the Red Sea could affect the global economy
NPR's A Martínez asks former U.S. deputy national security adviser Jon Finer what the blockade of the Red Sea by Houthi rebels means for the global economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martínez asks former U.S. deputy national security adviser Jon Finer what the blockade of the Red Sea by Houthi rebels means for the global economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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