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Nicaragua's President Ortega says there will be no more elections, extending his rule

NPR | By Eyder Peralta
Published July 24, 2026 at 2:42 AM MDT

Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega declares "there won't be any more elections," cementing his grip on power and ending hopes for a democratic vote.

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Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

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