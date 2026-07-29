The White House pushes healthy eating. It cut a landmark nutrition education program
Nutrition advocates and public health experts are mystified by the decision to eliminate the landmark nutrition education program SNAP-Ed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Nutrition advocates and public health experts are mystified by the decision to eliminate the landmark nutrition education program SNAP-Ed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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