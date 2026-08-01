Entomologist Stephen Dobson on releasing modified mosquitoes to fight disease
NPR's Scott Simons asks University of Kentucky entomologist Stephen Dobson about mosquito control using modified mosquitoes released into the wild.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Simons asks University of Kentucky entomologist Stephen Dobson about mosquito control using modified mosquitoes released into the wild.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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