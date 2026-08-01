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Migrant crisis on Spanish-Moroccan border triggers diplomatic tensions

NPR | By Rob Schmitz,
Miguel Macias
Published August 1, 2026 at 2:54 PM MDT

Spain faces fresh questions over migration after as many as 60,000 migrants entered Spanish territory this week from Morocco. Most have now returned.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Miguel Macias
Miguel Macias is a Senior Producer at All Things Considered, where he is proud to work with a top-notch team to shape the content of the daily show.

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