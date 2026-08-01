Migrant crisis on Spanish-Moroccan border triggers diplomatic tensions
Spain faces fresh questions over migration after as many as 60,000 migrants entered Spanish territory this week from Morocco. Most have now returned.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Spain faces fresh questions over migration after as many as 60,000 migrants entered Spanish territory this week from Morocco. Most have now returned.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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