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Trade expert Scott Lincicome breaks down legal threats to Trump's latest tariffs

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published August 1, 2026 at 5:46 AM MDT

NPR's Scott Simon asks Scott Lincicome of the Cato Institute about President Trump's latest round of tariffs and the legal challenges they may face.

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Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.

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