Trade expert Scott Lincicome breaks down legal threats to Trump's latest tariffs
NPR's Scott Simon asks Scott Lincicome of the Cato Institute about President Trump's latest round of tariffs and the legal challenges they may face.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon asks Scott Lincicome of the Cato Institute about President Trump's latest round of tariffs and the legal challenges they may face.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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