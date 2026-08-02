Breakfasts around the world: In Australia, being denied vegemite is grounds for suing
As part of our series on breakfasts from around the world, we take a look at Vegemite, the iconic salty, yeasty spread popular in Australia.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As part of our series on breakfasts from around the world, we take a look at Vegemite, the iconic salty, yeasty spread popular in Australia.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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