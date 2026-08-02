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Breakfasts around the world: In Australia, being denied vegemite is grounds for suing

NPR | By Kristina Kukolja
Published August 2, 2026 at 6:08 AM MDT

As part of our series on breakfasts from around the world, we take a look at Vegemite, the iconic salty, yeasty spread popular in Australia.

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Weekend Edition Sunday
Kristina Kukolja

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