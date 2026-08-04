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Cyberattacks hit water systems in at least seven states

WBUR
Published August 4, 2026 at 9:45 AM MDT

The water systems in at least seven U.S states have been hit with cyberattacks.

According to officials, so far the attacks have caused operational issues like flooding or a lack of pressure in certain municipalities. And while authorities have yet to definitively say who is behind the attacks, Iran is the No. 1 suspect.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Alex Orleans, head of threat intelligence at Sublime Security, an email security company. He’s also a former contractor for the National Security Council and specializes in tracking Iran-nexus threat actors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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