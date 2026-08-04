House Ethics Committee will investigate Ohio Republican Max Miller

Updated August 4, 2026 at 4:36 PM MDT

The House Ethics Committee has announced it is opening an investigation into Rep. Max Miller, after the Ohio Republican asked the committee for a probe of the domestic abuse allegations that have swirled around his bid for reelection.

The panel made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it was reviewing allegations that Miller "may have engaged in domestic violence and abuse or illegal drug use" in violation of congressional codes of conduct.

"The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred," it said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Miller announced on social media he planned to ask the committee to look into the allegations.

"In light of all the renewed interest in my family affairs I am going to file my own paperwork for an ethics investigation into myself to clear my name from these horrific attacks on myself and family. I have absolutely nothing to hide," he wrote.

Miller, who is seeking a third term in the House, has been locked in an acrimonious and public custody battle with his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, who is the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio.

Moreno filed for divorce from Miller in 2024 after two years of marriage, with Moreno accusing Miller of violent and abusive behavior. According to court records filed earlier this year, she has alleged that Moreno scalded her by throwing hot water at her body, pushed her against a wall, and even once held a gun to her head. She also says he fractured their young daughter's collarbone.

Miller has denied the allegations, saying in a video posted to social media over the weekend that he has never been physically abusive toward Moreno. He denied ever holding a gun to her head and discussed the water incident as "horseplay" with water from a kitchen sink hose.

"My former wife is engaging in a pattern of reporting incredible serious and destructive allegations with absolutely no evidence," Miller said.

Addressing allegations of child abuse, Miller said, "I have never abused our daughter."

His video drew a sharp rebuke from Sen. Moreno, who posted on social media that Miller "needs serious psychological help."

"He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter. If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office," he continued, "Max Miller fails them."

Miller has said he intends to stay in the race for the northeast Ohio seat, but has faced pressure to dropout as Republicans look to preserve their paper-thin majority in this fall's midterm elections.

Miller won the seat by 15 points in 2024, but some GOP officials fear the controversy has positioned his Democratic opponent, union ironworker Brian Poindexter, to flip the seat.

Copyright 2026 NPR