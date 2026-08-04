© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

The role of data centers in the Democratic primaries

NPR | By Tamara Keith
Published August 4, 2026 at 2:16 PM MDT

Democratic candidates in some key Midwestern races are focusing on data centers. Resistance to data centers is proving to be politically salient as voters distrust big tech.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith is a Senior Political Correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Tamara Keith

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate