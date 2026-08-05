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Abdul El-Sayed narrowly wins Michigan Senate primary, vows to unite Democratic Party after bruising campaign

WBUR
Published August 5, 2026 at 10:01 AM MDT
Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, speaks during a primary election night event Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, speaks during a primary election night event Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

A progressive that supports single-payer health care and opposes U.S. military support of Israel narrowly prevailed in his Senate primary. Abdul El-Sayed beat Democratic rival Rep. Haley Stevens by less than a percentage point in Michigan. He’ll face former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in a race that could determine control of the Senate this November.

Host Scott Tong discusses the heated primary with Detroit journalist Stephen Henderson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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