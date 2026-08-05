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Former energy advisor on the turbulent energy prices fueled by the Iran war

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published August 5, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

NPR's Michel Martin talks with Bob McNally, a former White House energy advisor, about roller-coaster oil prices amid the U.S. war with Iran.

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Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
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