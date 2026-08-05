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New Mexico is investigating Epstein's activities within state lines

NPR | By DANIEL MONTANO,
Ailsa Chang
Published August 5, 2026 at 2:23 PM MDT

The New Mexico attorney general is suing the U.S. Department of Justice for more information about Jeffrey Epstein and his activities at a ranch near Santa Fe.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
DANIEL MONTANO
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang

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