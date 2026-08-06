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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published August 6, 2026 at 2:43 AM MDT

Iran says it's close to a deal with Oman over navigation on the Strait of Hormuz, a look at the challenges both candidates for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat will face, Trump touts U.S. economy in Vegas.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Morning Edition
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin

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