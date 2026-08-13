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Haitians grapple with potential deportation

WBUR
Published August 13, 2026 at 9:58 AM MDT

Haitians in Ohio who lost Temporary Protected Status last month have been summoned to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility to be outfitted with ankle monitors.

ICE has not explained the reason for the monitors, but many fear it’s the next step towards deportation.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Viles Dorsainvil, executive director of the nonprofit Haitian Support Center in Springfield, Ohio, about how the community is coping.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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