© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Dan Sullivan advance in Alaska Senate primary

WBUR
Published August 19, 2026 at 9:55 AM MDT

Former Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, and incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan will advance to the general election this fall in Alaska’s closely watched Senate race.

Democrats hope Peltola will help them pick up a seat in their bid to control the U.S. Senate.

Host Rob Schmitz speaks with Eric Stone, a political reporter for Alaska Public Media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate