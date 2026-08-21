© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Diving into the extreme Norwegian sport of 'death diving'

WBUR
Published August 21, 2026 at 10:06 AM MDT
Alex Noddeland during a "death dive." (Courtesy of Alex Noddeland)
Courtesy of Alex Noddeland
Alex Noddeland during a "death dive." (Courtesy of Alex Noddeland)

Every year, Norway holds the Døds Diving World Championship (DWC), where divers compete on who can leap from extreme heights into water in the most dramatic fashion. The premise is to maintain a spread-eagle position in the air as long as you can, then tuck your body in at the last second before making contact with the water.

The sport debuted in Oslo in 2008, but the tradition goes back decades. This year’s DWC is taking place this upcoming Saturday in Arendal, Norway.

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz caught up with death diver Alex Noddeland ahead of the competition about why he loves the sport.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate