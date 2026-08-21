Founder of China's biggest property developer sentenced to life in prison

Hui Ka Yan, the founder of Evergrande, China’s largest property developer, was sentenced to life in prison. The downfall of a company once touted as a symbol of China’s growth raises questions about the sustainability of the world’s second-largest economy.

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Andrew Collier, a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School, about the future of China’s property market and what it means for the rest of the world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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