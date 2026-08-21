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Supreme Court weighs whether Trump can continue building White House ballroom

WBUR
Published August 21, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule Friday on whether President Trump can continue construction on the White House ballroom. The administration says it’s too late to stop the project, even though two lower courts have ruled it’s probably illegal because Congress didn’t approve it.

Ann Marimow, Supreme Court reporter for The New York Times, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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