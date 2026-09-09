After a bicycle crash, some motorcyclists stopped to help
A photojournalist was stuck, injured and without cell service, after he crashed into a boulder on his bicycle in Scotland. Three motorcyclists stopped to help.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A photojournalist was stuck, injured and without cell service, after he crashed into a boulder on his bicycle in Scotland. Three motorcyclists stopped to help.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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