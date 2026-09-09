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After a bicycle crash, some motorcyclists stopped to help

NPR
Published September 9, 2026 at 3:43 PM MDT

A photojournalist was stuck, injured and without cell service, after he crashed into a boulder on his bicycle in Scotland. Three motorcyclists stopped to help.

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