Boise Public Library denies request to remove Princess Pete picture book from its shelves

On Wednesday, the Boise Library Commission considered, and rejected, a request to remove a children’s book from its collection.

Under a 2024 Idaho law , residents can petition for the removal of books deemed “harmful to children.”

The petition was signed by 15 members of the community who asked the library to remove the illustrated book Princess Pete, by author Zoey Allen. The story is recommended for readers ages three to seven. According to the publisher’s description, it follows a young child who likes a lot of things, like wearing trousers and dresses, trying on make-up and playing in the mud.

“Some people are confused and ask, “Are you a girl or a boy?” But Pete is just Pete, and they are loved just as they are,” the synopsis reads.

Citing the American College of Pediatricians, an anti-LGBTQ and religious conservative advocacy group, petitioners said the story promoted body confusion. In their request, they wrote they were concerned it was developmentally inappropriate and asked the library to remove picture books that “socially affirm” gender fluidity.

In a memo considering the request, Boise Library director Jessica Dorr said a staff review found the book was age appropriate, did not contain sexually explicit material, and did not meet the criteria for removal.

Dorr wrote the staff acknowledged the book was about exploring non-confirming gender norms and pointed to specific library policies and the the first amendment in addressing each concern raised in the removal request.

“The library makes available a variety of viewpoints and does not limit access to information because some find it objectionable, ” she added, saying staff recommended the book remain in the youth picture book section.

The board voted unanimously to keep Prince Pete in the library’s collection.