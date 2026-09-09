Idaho seeking fourth grade representative for holiday tree-lighting in Washington D.C.

A new contest opened this week to find an Idaho fourth grader who wants to help light the Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

An 80-foot-tall grand fir tree from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be harvested in North Idaho next month and transported all the way to the East Coast to stand in Capitol Square and represent the people of the United States - it’s nicknamed “The People’s Tree.”

The statewide competition – announced this week by Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and James Risch – encourages fourth-grade students in Idaho to write an essay that answers the prompt, “Why are healthy forests and clean water in Idaho important?”

“Idaho’s fourth graders have a special opportunity to share what the Gem State’s forests and clean water mean to them while competing for the chance to help light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree,” said Crapo in a press release sent Tuesday. “I invite students across Idaho to participate and tell us, in their own words, why protecting these treasured resources matters for Idaho’s future.”

The winner of the essay contest, along with three family members, will be flown roundtrip to Washington, D.C., with hotel accommodations. And they’ll read their essay at the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the first week of December.

“Idaho’s youth is blessed to grow up and explore some of the best forests in the country,” said Risch in the press release sent by Crapo’s office. “This year, I encourage Idaho’s fourth graders to write about the importance of these lands and resources for the opportunity to light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.”

The competition is open to all Idaho fourth grade students and runs until Sept. 30, 2026. Essays can be submitted online , must be between 35-500 words and have to be written by the participant, not AI.