Maine Gov. Janet Mills on the effect the U.S.-Canada trade war will have on the state
NPR's Michel Martin asks Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills about the impact of the escalating U.S.-Canada trade war on her state.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin asks Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills about the impact of the escalating U.S.-Canada trade war on her state.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.