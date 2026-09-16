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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

Record-high diesel prices are pushing up the cost of living for everyone

WBUR
Published September 16, 2026 at 10:03 AM MDT
Fuel prices are displayed outside a truck stop Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Fairview, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)
George Walker IV/AP
Fuel prices are displayed outside a truck stop Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Fairview, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)

Most Americans don’t buy diesel fuel, but they pay for it in myriad ways. The vast majority of the world’s shipping runs on diesel; higher fuel costs for trucks and container ships translate to costlier groceries, household goods and countless other retail products.

On Wednesday, the average price of diesel is $6.31 per gallon, according to AAA — a record high.

Tik Root, a senior staff writer at Grist, reports that since February and the start of the war on Iran, soaring diesel prices have cost U.S. consumers an additional $46 billion, or about $350 per household.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Root about the causes and the consequences of record-high diesel prices.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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