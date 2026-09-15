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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

Unredacted crime scene photos from Idaho college killings likely leaked

Boise State Public Radio News | By Lauren Paterson
Published September 15, 2026 at 4:58 PM MDT
FILE - Bare spots are seen, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in 2022, with members of three of the victims' families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths.
Ted S. Warren
/
Associated Press
FILE - Bare spots are seen, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in 2022, with members of three of the victims' families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths.

Unredacted crime scene photos from the killing of four University of Idaho students in 2022 have potentially been released, according to a statement from the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The photos were likely leaked to journalists and social media commentators, according to the statement. The office doesn’t yet know who released the images.

A judge ruled last October that the graphic crime scene photos would not be released to the public, saying releasing the images would cause extreme emotional distress for the families.

“We have shared this information with the families and expressed our outrage, as well as our sympathies that they must once again suffer unnecessarily,” said Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson.

The families may have recourse in the civil courts, Thompson said, but the state of Idaho would not have legal standing to take independent action.

His office – along with the Moscow Police Department and Idaho State Police – released the statement Tuesday, in the hopes they might get in front of what is happening and lessen the chances the photos are distributed.

The stabbing deaths of the four college students captured international attention for years. The press release from Latah County said they recognize the public’s legitimate interest in transparency but that, quote, “the dissemination of these photographs does not serve that interest.”
Tags
Law & Justice Criminal JusticeMoscow murders
Lauren Paterson
Expertise: Multimedia journalism, audio editing, documentary film
See stories by Lauren Paterson

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