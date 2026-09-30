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Israel's PM says a pilot tried to crash a plane of mostly Israeli passengers

NPR | By Kat Lonsdorf,
A Martínez
Published September 30, 2026 at 10:06 PM MDT

Israel's prime minister says a pilot on a flight full of Israelis from Dubai to Tel Aviv tried to crash the plane after stabbing other pilot

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Kat Lonsdorf
Kat Lonsdorf is reporter for NPR, often covering national security and international stories. She is based in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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