Israel's PM says a pilot tried to crash a plane of mostly Israeli passengers
Israel's prime minister says a pilot on a flight full of Israelis from Dubai to Tel Aviv tried to crash the plane after stabbing other pilot
Copyright 2026 NPR
Israel's prime minister says a pilot on a flight full of Israelis from Dubai to Tel Aviv tried to crash the plane after stabbing other pilot
Copyright 2026 NPR
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