Leaning into culture war flashpoints, Hegseth announces new Pentagon initiatives
In an address to troops, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leaned hard into culture war flashpoints, while touting new military initiatives.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In an address to troops, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leaned hard into culture war flashpoints, while touting new military initiatives.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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