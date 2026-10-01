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Leaning into culture war flashpoints, Hegseth announces new Pentagon initiatives

NPR | By Quil Lawrence,
Michel Martin
Published October 1, 2026 at 2:41 AM MDT

In an address to troops, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leaned hard into culture war flashpoints, while touting new military initiatives.

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Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering national security and veterans' issues nationwide.
See stories by Quil Lawrence
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin

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