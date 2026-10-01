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Mental health struggles for veterans are common. How can they get support?

WBUR
Published October 1, 2026 at 10:05 AM MDT
A veteran pays respects at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Monday, May 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Allison Robbert/AP)
Allison Robbert/AP
A veteran pays respects at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Monday, May 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Allison Robbert/AP)

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Erin Fletcher, a psychologist and director of the Warrior Care Network at the Wounded Warrior Project, about how to support post-Sept. 11 veterans.

Every day, 17 veterans die by suicide. Mental health conditions, chronic pain, poor sleep, financial strain, and isolation can all compound the risk. Fletcher says connecting with others and finding community can help alleviate the pain and help veterans to see they aren’t alone.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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