Tennessee halts executions after woman survives lethal injection
Christa Gail Pike was sentenced to death for a 1995 murder and was supposed to be executed Wednesday night. But after two lethal injections, she was still alive.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Christa Gail Pike was sentenced to death for a 1995 murder and was supposed to be executed Wednesday night. But after two lethal injections, she was still alive.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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