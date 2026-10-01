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Tennessee halts executions after woman survives lethal injection

NPR | By Tony Gonzalez,
Michel Martin
Published October 1, 2026 at 9:41 AM MDT

Christa Gail Pike was sentenced to death for a 1995 murder and was supposed to be executed Wednesday night. But after two lethal injections, she was still alive.

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Tony Gonzalez
Tony Gonzalez, a reporter in Nashville since July 2011, covers city news, features inspiring people, and seeks out offbeat stories. He’s also an award...
See stories by Tony Gonzalez
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
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