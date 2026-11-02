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A brief ceasefire in Ukraine's Kherson region has ended

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis
Published November 2, 2026 at 3:27 PM MST

A short ceasefire in a corner of southern Ukraine gives respite to the residents of a besieged frontline city where Russian drones usually hunt and kill civilians.

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Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is an international correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis

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