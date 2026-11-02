U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from Idaho now on tour, bound for Washington D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree that was harvested in North Idaho last month is now on tour as it makes its way to Washington D.C.

The 76-foot tall Engelmann spruce has been encased in the back of a big semi-truck. But the top is made of wooden beams and glass so people can see the colorful lights and ornaments – many of them handmade by Idahoans – covering the green spruce branches.

Lauren Paterson Larry and Christie Skinner, Orofino locals, said they are proud the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is coming from Idaho this year.

The whistle stop tour turned the local grocery store parking lot into a hub of activity with people of all ages.

“When we get to turn the TV on on Christmas and New Year’s and watch it, it’d just be really proud to know that it came from here,” said Christie Skinner, an Orofino local who came down to see the tree with her husband Larry.

There’s a large banner across the truck people can sign, and dozens of people gathered to add their names

Twelve-year-old Zoe Perrine signed the banner with her sister Gemma. Both girls and their family will be traveling with the tree for its journey East because their dad works for the U.S. Forest Service.

Lauren Paterson - Boise State Public Radio Gemma Perrine (left) and Zoe Perrine (right) point to their names on the long white banner on the side of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree truck.

“We’re going to be following it to all its different stops inside Idaho, and then we’re going to follow it all the way to Washington, D.C.,” said Zoe. Because she and her siblings are homeschooled, they’re going to turn each destination into a learning experience along the way.

To stay hydrated for the long haul, Cyrus Forman - a public affairs officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests - said they have a bladder that holds 80 gallons of water to feed the tree on the road.

U.S. Forest Service People gathered at the whistle stop on Main Street in Moscow on Saturday, October 31.

“We have a team that’s making sure it’s fed every night and every morning, and right now it’s consuming about 11 gallons a day,” he said.

U.S. Forest Service A young boy hugs Smokey Bear at the whistle stop in Moscow, Idaho on Saturday October 31.

The tree has already made stops in Grangeville, Lewiston, Moscow, and Kamiah. On Tuesday it will be in Lolo, Montana and on Wednesday it will be in Salmon, Idaho, with whistle stops planned in both Idaho Falls and Twin Falls towards the end of the week.

The tree will travel onward through Wyoming and the Midwest before arriving at its final destination.