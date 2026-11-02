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New book examines Biden's response to Israel's war in Gaza

WBUR
Published November 2, 2026 at 10:01 AM MST
The cover of "Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel's War in Gaza" beside author Akbar Shahid Ahmed. (Courtesy of Akbar Shahid Ahmed and W. W. Norton & Company)
Courtesy of Akbar Shahid Ahmed and W. W. Norton & Company
The cover of "Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel's War in Gaza" beside author Akbar Shahid Ahmed. (Courtesy of Akbar Shahid Ahmed and W. W. Norton & Company)

In March 2024, President Joe Biden warned Israel against invading Rafah, calling it a “red line.” But when Israeli forces entered the southern Gaza city, the U.S. response was limited.

In his new book, “Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel’s War in Gaza,” reporter Akbar Shahid Ahmed examines how the administration handled the war.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Ahmed about his reporting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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