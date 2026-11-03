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A last look at the polls as Election Day begins

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published November 3, 2026 at 4:41 AM MST

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Christine Matthews, a center-right pollster and president of Bellwether research and consulting, about the last polling ahead of Election Day.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
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