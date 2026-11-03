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In 'The Hitch,' a dead corgi possesses a 6-year-old boy

WBUR
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:03 AM MST

Find a book excerpt here

In “The Hitch,” author Sara Levine tells the story of Rose, a yogurt entrepreneur whose weeklong visit from her 6-year-old nephew takes a bizarre turn after her dog kills a corgi.

Her nephew insists the corgi’s soul has entered his body and begins behaving like the dog.

With the novel out in paperback Tuesday, Here & Now revisits Indira Lakshmanan’s conversation with Levine from January.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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