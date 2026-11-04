Democrats sweep Senate and House in a resounding rebuke to Trump, GOP
Democrats have flipped control of the House and the Senate in a resounding rebuke to President Trump and the GOP. A look at Tuesday's election results.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Democrats have flipped control of the House and the Senate in a resounding rebuke to President Trump and the GOP. A look at Tuesday's election results.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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