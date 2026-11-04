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Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a correspondent on NPR's Washington Desk covering Congress.
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Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR.
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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
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