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Election live blog

Stacey Abrams on voter turnout in Georgia and the state's gubernatorial first

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:42 AM MST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks to former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams about Black voter turnout and the Georgia election results.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
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