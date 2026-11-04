© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Election live blog

The Democrats won big in the midterm elections. What's next?

NPR | By Hosts
Published November 4, 2026 at 6:56 AM MST

University of Virginia's Center for Politics director Larry Sabato talks about what's next for the Democratic Party after their resounding win Tuesday night.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Hosts

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate