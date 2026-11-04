The Democrats won big in the midterm elections. What's next?
University of Virginia's Center for Politics director Larry Sabato talks about what's next for the Democratic Party after their resounding win Tuesday night.
Copyright 2026 NPR
University of Virginia's Center for Politics director Larry Sabato talks about what's next for the Democratic Party after their resounding win Tuesday night.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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