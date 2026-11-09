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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

Trump administration moves to lift logging restrictions in national forests

WBUR
Published November 9, 2026 at 10:02 AM MST

The Trump administration is moving to repeal the Roadless Rule, which restricts road construction and logging across millions of acres of national forest land, including Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.

The proposed repeal has sparked debate over environmental protections and the future of the timber industry. Alix Soliman of member station KTOO reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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