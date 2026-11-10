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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

Former Pentagon spokesman on articles of impeachment filed against Hegseth

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published November 10, 2026 at 4:52 AM MST

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot about articles of impeachment brought against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
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