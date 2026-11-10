Former Pentagon spokesman on articles of impeachment filed against Hegseth
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot about articles of impeachment brought against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot about articles of impeachment brought against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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