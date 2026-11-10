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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

How Texas' religious traditions helped shape Talarico's Senate victory

WBUR
Published November 10, 2026 at 10:02 AM MST

How did progressive Democrat James Talarico win the Texas Senate race? Historian Joseph Locke argues that the state’s conservative religious politics are a historical outlier.

Religion has long shaped Texas politics, from the populist movements of tenant farmers and sharecroppers to the civil rights movement and Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Joseph Locke, a history professor at the University of North Texas and author of “One State Under God: A History of Religion in Texas,” about the state’s political and religious traditions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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