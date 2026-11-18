Mary Peltola flips Alaska's Senate seat blue
In the final Senate race to be called, Democrat Mary Peltola has won Alaska's U.S. Senate seat, toppling incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan, according to a race call by the Associated Press.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In the final Senate race to be called, Democrat Mary Peltola has won Alaska's U.S. Senate seat, toppling incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan, according to a race call by the Associated Press.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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