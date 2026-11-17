Four Timberline High School football players are suing Boise School District officials after being punished for messages appearing to suggest the rape and murder of another student.

The students filed the lawsuit under pseudonyms earlier this month, saying the Boise School District violated their constitutional due process rights since their Snapchat messages became public , sparking backlash across the community.

The defendants include Superintendent Wendy Johnson, Deputy Superintendent Nick Smith, Timberline High School Principal Chad Wright and two other district administrators allegedly involved in the disciplinary process.

The plaintiffs said the messages, which they don’t deny sending, were “merely a criticism” of a female student who they said harassed one of their friends.

“U think Cornell was bad just wait for US,” referring to the university students who allegedly gang raped a woman in 2024 .

Another said “Let’s hang her from a high post and let the birds pick at her brains for days.”

“Let’s make her life hell”

“The conversation for if she deserves to die is there”

The plaintiffs called their statements “distasteful,” but that they were never going to act upon them.

The suit said administrators ultimately suspended the students for 17 school days with multiple extensions as the process unfolded.

Two were transferred to alternative schools for the rest of the semester, a third until the end of the academic year and the fourth’s future is still being determined as of the lawsuit’s filing.

The students said district and school officials repeatedly violated their own disciplinary process by giving them little time to prepare for hearings.

Their public statements condemning the messages and promising punishment also violated their rights, according to the suit.

“The messages were private, off-campus speech never intended for the targeted student, and that any discipline had to be proportionate and supported by the applicable policies,” court documents said.

District Public Affairs Administrator Dan Hollar declined to comment on pending litigation, but said an official response to the lawsuit is expected to be filed soon.

The lawsuit demands the district admit wrongdoing, allow the students back to Timberline, expunge their records and award them money for damages.

All defendants are being sued in their individual capacity, meaning any potential damages would come out of their own pockets instead of the district’s.

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