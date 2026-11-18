Netflix's 'The Altruists' tells the story of Sam Bankman-Fried
The Sam Bankman-Fried story is fictionalized in the new Netflix series "The Altruists." NPR's Leila Fadel talks with actor Julia Garner and showrunner Graham Moore.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Sam Bankman-Fried story is fictionalized in the new Netflix series "The Altruists." NPR's Leila Fadel talks with actor Julia Garner and showrunner Graham Moore.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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