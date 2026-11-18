Why the Nvidia scandal is a national security issue
The Nvidia scandal has spilled over into the Trump administration, which is now under intense scrutiny for how it allowed America's top AI chips to end up in China's hands.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Nvidia scandal has spilled over into the Trump administration, which is now under intense scrutiny for how it allowed America's top AI chips to end up in China's hands.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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