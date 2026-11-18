Last February, Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter Home moved from Americana Boulevard in downtown Boise to a brand new facility on State Street. The switch to the upgraded facilities came after years of back and forth as a neighborhood association pushed back against the homeless services agency moving into the area.

At 42,500 square feet, the shelter is four times bigger than the previous one . With 212 beds, it can accommodate more guests, including families with children. It also has a full kitchen, laundry facilities, a library, mailroom, a recovery center and a medical clinic.

The project cost $18.6 million and received no public funding.

“All of that has come from individual donors and foundations,” said director Jodi Peterson-Stigers . “It is a tremendous lift by our community to understand that [the] state, city and county is not going to create shelter. So it's private citizens and non-profits that actually do this work.”

She said the biggest upgrade, among many, is that guests do not have to leave the building during the day, like they did at the previous location. That made addressing their complex issues very difficult.

“There's just no stable way to do it. You don't even have an address. You lose your stuff all the time. Things are stolen all the time. It's just so fraught,” she said.

With a full case management team onsite and a safe place to stay everyday, Peterson-Stigers said folks are not in survival mode anymore and can treat their space as a home. Not in a daily crisis, they can work on getting better.

“They can work on their recovery or their mental health. They can apply for a job and they have an address, and they took a shower before their interview, and they're not carrying their backpack with all of their belongings,” she said.

"It's changed everything," Peterson-Stigers added.

Since opening, the program has helped 103 individuals find homes. As of last week, 338 people were on the shelter’s waiting list.