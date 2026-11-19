As some states move away from the death penalty, Florida prepares to set new record
Florida is set to have its 20th execution of the year Thursday. It's a new record, as other states are moving away from the death penalty.
Copyright 2026 WFSU
Florida is set to have its 20th execution of the year Thursday. It's a new record, as other states are moving away from the death penalty.
Copyright 2026 WFSU
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