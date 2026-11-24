Do you get seven hours of sleep a night? That’s the recommended minimum for most healthy adults, but roughly one in three adults report regularly getting less.

A chronic lack of sleep can increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and depression, and can weaken the immune system.

One way to improve the quality of your sleep is to eat better.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Marie-Pierre St-Onge, a professor of nutritional medicine at Columbia University, about the relationship between diet and sleep.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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