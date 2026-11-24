Morning news brief
President Trump is taking credit for the return of his close ally Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO, Nvidia's stock rose after Huang was reinstated, the Russia-Ukraine war is spilling into other countries.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump is taking credit for the return of his close ally Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO, Nvidia's stock rose after Huang was reinstated, the Russia-Ukraine war is spilling into other countries.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.